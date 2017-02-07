Like most comedians, George Lopez, 55, has never been one to mince words. In fact, not mincing words is the formula his brand is built on. According to a video released to TMZ, during a live show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, things quickly turned hostile after he delivered a racist joke. "There are only two rules in the Latino family — don't marry somebody Black and don't park in front of our house." The audience roared with laughter and applause. Though, one attendee wasn't having it. A woman sitting near the front row stood and threw her middle finger up. Lopez then turned nasty.
“Sit your fucking ass down! Sit your fucking ass down! I’m talking bitch. So sit your fucking ass down,” he shouted over the mic. "You paid to see a show." The audience soaked it up. They cheered. They rooted. They enthusiastically applauded throughout his rant. Some believe the riled-up audience member's anger was misdirected.
If you don't want to be picked on do not sit up front, don't talk shit at comedian, and if you can't take jokes then stay home. #georgelopez— Magda K. Moth (@MissMagdaK) February 7, 2017
Others felt Lopez's joke and treatment of the audience member were both uncalled for.
George Lopez was dead wrong for talking to that woman like that. Corn ball— Armand (@YearOfDaBoss) February 7, 2017
What do you think, did Lopez cross the line? Let us know in the comments.
