Like most comedians, George Lopez, 55, has never been one to mince words. In fact, not mincing words is the formula his brand is built on. According to a video released to TMZ , during a live show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, things quickly turned hostile after he delivered a racist joke. "There are only two rules in the Latino family — don't marry somebody Black and don't park in front of our house." The audience roared with laughter and applause. Though, one attendee wasn't having it . A woman sitting near the front row stood and threw her middle finger up. Lopez then turned nasty.