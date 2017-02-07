Story from Entertainment News

Did George Lopez Go Too Far With This Audience Member?

Marquita Harris
Like most comedians, George Lopez, 55, has never been one to mince words. In fact, not mincing words is the formula his brand is built on. According to a video released to TMZ, during a live show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, things quickly turned hostile after he delivered a racist joke. "There are only two rules in the Latino family — don't marry somebody Black and don't park in front of our house." The audience roared with laughter and applause. Though, one attendee wasn't having it. A woman sitting near the front row stood and threw her middle finger up. Lopez then turned nasty.
“Sit your fucking ass down! Sit your fucking ass down! I’m talking bitch. So sit your fucking ass down,” he shouted over the mic. "You paid to see a show." The audience soaked it up. They cheered. They rooted. They enthusiastically applauded throughout his rant. Some believe the riled-up audience member's anger was misdirected.
Others felt Lopez's joke and treatment of the audience member were both uncalled for.
What do you think, did Lopez cross the line? Let us know in the comments.
