I asked both women about their favourite shows. Fillipa liked Explode Coraçao, a series from the '90s "that was about the gypsy community, I love it. But my favourite character ever was Suelen from from Avenida Brasil." Anne Sophie admired O Rei Do Gado for its moral and social focus; "It's a very educational novela as it covers a lot of problems in Brazilian politics. The muse is Patricia Pillar, who is a beautiful, amazing actress and woman! For me she is the Brazilian Tilda Swinton."



It's not just women who watch the shows. Juan Romero, a 22-year-old Colombian working in retail in London, tells me that "cast members are like family members. You grow up with them and you feel their pains and their triumphs. We love them like sisters and brothers and cousins."



Suzanna told me that her mother used to forbid her from watching novelas, "but the service lady in my house who looked after me would let me watch them in secret with her." She tells me that her father certainly still watches cartel soap operas, "but he wouldn't admit that to you."



I ask Anne Sophie if she's ever followed a whole series over the course of several years. "I did with this one mini-series called Amores Roubados. Caua Reymond [a world famous novela actor and heartthrob] falls in love with a girl (Isis Valverde). I watched that from start to finish."



"Why?" I asked her. Anne Sophie pauses... "I will never forget this one intimate moment on a beach, and the feelings were so intense I was covered in goose bumps. I began to think this is actually love. A few months later I ended up discovering that both actors had fallen in love on set. It was real love after all. I think this is beautiful."

