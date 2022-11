Through TikTok , Lopez has been sharing parts of her dad and their real-life relationship in ways we didn’t get to see on TV. Since 2020, she has been laughing at her family drama and traumas, bothering her divorced parents, and not taking herself too seriously — and hundreds of thousands of people have been tuning in. It’s these viral videos that led to Lopez vs. Lopez , a new NBC series premiering November 4 that fictionalizes the real-life relationship between Lopez and her father.