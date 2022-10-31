This Fool Gets Real — & Weird — About Latine Families

Despite this, “This Fool” has the potential to address these issues in an eventual (fingers crossed) second season. The end of the first season, where the end of Hugs Not Thugs left Julio without a job and without solid plans to truly move away from his family, teased a narrative of self-discovery and growth for both cousins that I am excited to watch unfold. However, the growth and self-discovery of the women characters should also be a main selling point of the show — so far, I was left wanting.