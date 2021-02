Imprisoned People’s Lives Matter — But You Wouldn’t Know It From The COVID Vaccination Rollout

When I was 16 years old, my biological mother — whose very existence I had only learned of a month prior, due to her being incarcerated in the state of Texas for drug possession — died from complications of stage IV colon cancer. I later learned that before her diagnosis, she had complained of stomach pains for a long time, but rather than being screened for a health issue, she was repeatedly given Tylenol — despite having a history of colon cancer in her family. By the time my birth mother was given access to real care, the cancer had metastasized. The Bureau of Prisons granted her a compassionate release, and she returned home to her family in Louisiana to die. As the cancer slowly ravaged her body, she prepared her own wrongful death suit to be filed upon her passing; it would be almost 10 years to the date of her death before the Bureau of Prisons would admit to their role in my birth mother’s death and settle with myself and her remaining children.