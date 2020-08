One Nurse On Caring For NYC’s Homeless Residents During COVID-19

"The average day before all of this had a lot more unstructured, in-person colleague office time. Now, with the way people are social distancing in the office and all of my staff working in different clinics throughout the week, none of us really overlap. We don't get together for any meetings anymore. I haven't seen some of my colleagues in six months. Obviously we see each other on Zoom , but that's very different from how things used to be. I think, especially in medicine, the need for a curbside consult or to run things by each other is how we work. It's part of our workflow, it's how we practice medicine, and to not have that time has been a big change for us.