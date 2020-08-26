One Nurse On Caring For NYC’s Homeless Residents During COVID-19

"We found a client deceased last month. The social worker had called me up to his apartment. Because they can’t touch clients, it’s up to me to assess his heart rate and identify him as pulseless. I’ve known him for 6 1/2 years. He was almost 70 and most likely died of coronavirus. Being someone that grew up in mental health institutions, hospitals were like prison to him. So on Friday, when we asked him to go to the emergency room for being short of breath, he refused. And on Monday when we checked on him, he was dead. It’s so intensely sad. I’m heartbroken. But I remember that ultimately, it’s up to him to do what he wants to do with his life.