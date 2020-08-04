In response to this problem, across L.A., more than 100 hand-washing stations and temporary homeless shelter locations have been implemented to hinder the spread of COVID-19. The city’s Skid Row Housing Trust has installed 25 handwashing stations outside their affordable housing facilities. These are part of a donation from LavamaeX and The Right to Shower, who have partnered with the L.A. Community Action Network to have them serviced and supplied. “We are so proud, along with our partners, to increase the capacity for hand washing in the Skid Row community. This is good for our residents, our staff members, and our unhoused neighbors,'' said Jet Doye, Vice President of Fund Development & Advancement at Skid Row Housing Trust, which provides permanent housing to those who have experienced homelessness and other inequities. However, due to a lack of PPE, the staff members who collect signatures and housing paperwork for the homeless have decreased from seven members to two members.

