The problems facing the nation’s unhoused populations during the pandemic go beyond coronavirus infection, of course, and reveal all the different ways our nation has failed many of its most in-need residents. Since many of the most vulnerable in the population of homeless are women and children — homeless families composed of a single mother and children comprise 37% of the homeless population and 50% of the sheltered population, according to a report by the Bassuk Center — many of the issues they face are highly gendered. Los Angeles-based non-profit organization Happy Period works to end period poverty among homeless and impoverished communities around the U.S., and its co-founder Chelsea VonChaz told us, “We’re really trying to push the fact that periods don’t stop during a pandemic.” From the beginning of the pandemic, she has organized drops for menstrual products for women in need. However, many of the companies she works with have shut down production or changed shipping routines, making it challenging to gather feminine hygiene products for the kits she makes. “Even though it's menstrual care, they don’t really see it as a necessity. I have to remind them, no, it’s still necessary,” said VonChaz.