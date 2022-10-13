I’m In My Pinup Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve The Look & Lifestyle

When looking at the photos and illustrations, I could just picture myself spending hours on my hair and makeup. It was finally time to incorporate this style into my life. Growing up with Mexican immigrant parents, preservation of culture was critical, especially after they settled in a new country: the United States. As the eldest, life was challenging. Eldest daughters — and daughters in general — are fundamental to the way Latino families run; we are often pillars supporting the structure of the family unit. I wanted to set a great example for my younger siblings, but I was also becoming a woman. I was trying to figure out who I really was, apart from my role in the family. My goal was to feel comfortable with the person I was becoming.