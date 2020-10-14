Pin-Up Makeup Allows Fat Babes To Reclaim Visibility, Boldness & Beauty

"Being both Black and plus-size, I do feel that placing myself within the modern pin-up genre could be seen as radical considering the history of the time," explains Dahl. "For years I forced myself to feel invisible in both my personal and professional life, and discovering and cultivating my pin-up style has had such a positive influence on how I see myself." She also notes that any pressure to present hyperfemininely for being plus-size hasn’t influenced her love for the style. "As strange as it sounds, when I was less comfortable in my own skin I didn’t want to bring extra attention to myself with flashy makeup and hair. Now that my confidence has greatly improved, I love reflecting that through how I present myself to the world. I never considered it as making myself more palatable to the world, I honestly do it for myself."