Sure, wearing red lipstick seems simple. You're technically just swiping it on and correcting any mistakes with a cotton bud or your finger, right? So why is it that, even with the perfect application, it seems to look so much better on everyone else? It turns out, those regularly rocking red aren't reaching for some secret formula — although M.A.C.'s Ruby Woo is pretty magical on any complexion — they're simply pairing confidence with subtle makeup nuances that complement a striking pop of colour.
From a cat-eye that tempers a strong matte red to a dewy highlight that makes glossy crimson feel more wearable, there are plenty of ways to boost your confidence when wearing the colour. To help, we've rounded up some of our favourite looks on Instagram, then broken them down, ahead. Check out all the ways that you can make red lipstick work for you, ahead.
