Sure, wearing red lipstick seems simple. You're technically just swiping it on and correcting any mistakes with a cotton bud or your finger, right? So why is it that, even with the perfect application, it seems to look so much better on everyone else? It turns out, those regularly rocking red aren't reaching for some secret formula — although M.A.C.'s Ruby Woo is pretty magical on any complexion — they're simply pairing confidence with subtle makeup nuances that complement a striking pop of colour.