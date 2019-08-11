8 Styles That Will Convince You To Get A Micro-Fringe This Summer

After watching Rihanna's "SOS" video one too many times in middle school, I decided that I, too, needed a fringe. (Riri was my hair idol back then and, really, nothing much has changed). So, I sat in front of my mum's bedroom mirror, with a large pair of craft scissors in tow, and snipped away at my curls. I was going for a full, bouncy, brow-grazing fringe; what I ended up with were super short, choppy hairs that sat smack in the middle of my forehead. The results led to a night full of tears and years of middle-school regret.
But if I knew then what I know now, I would have embraced my baby fringe (a.k.a. micro-fringe) with open arms. Today, the fringe style is alive and well. Both Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing a mini fringe this summer, and instead of the botched hack jobs from our past, stylists are cutting shrunken fringes in the coolest ways. There's the classic, straight-across, '50s-inspired style that still reigns supreme. Then, there are wispier takes on the cut that are equally cool.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favourite ways to rock a micro-fringe, including a few faux options if you're still scarred from your past DIY trim.