8 Styles That Will Convince You To Get Micro-Bangs This Summer

After watching Rihanna's "SOS" video one too many times in middle school, I decided that I, too, needed bangs. (Riri was my hair idol back then and, really, nothing much has changed). So, I sat in front of my mom's bedroom mirror, with a large pair of craft scissors in tow, and snipped away at my curls. I was going for full, bouncy, brow-grazing bangs; what I ended up with were super short, choppy hairs that sat smack in the middle of my forehead. The results led to a night full of tears and years of middle-school regret.
But if I knew then what I know now, I would have embraced my baby bangs (a.k.a. micro-bangs) with open arms. Today, the fringe style is alive and well. Both Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing mini bangs this summer, and instead of the botched hack jobs from our past, stylists are cutting shrunken bangs in the coolest ways. There's the classic, straight-across, '50s-inspired style that still reigns supreme. Then, there are wispier takes on the cut that are equally cool.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite ways to rock micro-bangs, including a few faux options if you're still scarred from your past DIY trim.