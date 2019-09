8 Styles That Will Convince You To Get Micro-Bangs This Summer

After watching Rihanna's "SOS" video one too many times in middle school, I decided that I, too, needed bangs . (Riri was my hair idol back then and, really, nothing much has changed). So, I sat in front of my mom's bedroom mirror, with a large pair of craft scissors in tow, and snipped away at my curls. I was going for full, bouncy, brow-grazing bangs; what I ended up with were super short, choppy hairs that sat smack in the middle of my forehead. The results led to a night full of tears and years of middle-school regret.