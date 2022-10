I’m In My Pinup Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve The Look & Lifestyle

If I’m in a rush and need to style my hair that day, I go with pin curls . I use a ¾-inch curling iron and pin down the curls with bobby pins until they cool down. However, I get more use out of my hairstyles when I use pillow rollers or foam rollers the evening before, then sleep in them and style my hair the following day. First, I apply a setting lotion on damp hair — I love this styling spray from Suavecita because it helps my hairstyles last anywhere from three to four days. Then, I take a soft-bristled brush to gently brush out the curls without applying too much tension on the hair. (This part can be tedious because I brush out until I get the desired waves.) Once I’m done brushing, I finish off with a dime size of Suavecita pomade and hairspray. To make this style last, I wear a silk hair cap overnight to protect the curls and style it as desired the next day. This hairstyle is so classic and elegant, and it brings the entire pinup look together.