Colombian Designer Kika Vargas Is Building A Better Future Through Fashion

Beyond geographical location, Vargas’ brand is also heavily inspired by Colombia ’s look and feel. You see it in the frothy textures, colorful prints, ruffled hemlines, and detailed construction that has always characterized Latin American craftsmanship. The overall effect is also embedded with a bit of fantasy, or what is known in the literary and art worlds as “magical realism.” “Latin America has a unique type of beauty that feels like magic wherever you look,” says Vargas. The garments speak to this aesthetic: ethereal frocks that are equally appropriate for a day at the market or cocktail event, as well as prints, all hand-drawn by Vargas, that come alive with stories as you look closer.