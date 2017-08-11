See Margherita Missoni's Insane Daisy Collection

Margherita Missoni — yup, that Missoni — is fashion royalty. Granddaughter of Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, who founded the iconic Italian fashion house in 1953, Missoni has spent time not just as a brand ambassador to her family's label, but as a designer in her own right, working with the likes of Target and Pottery Barn. But, what does the woman with an archive that rivals the best fashion museum hold dear? A collection of daisies. Because “Margherita” means “daisy” in Italian, Missoni owns hundreds of daisy-centric items. She’s been collecting them for years — but this is the first time she’s ever let anyone see them.
In partnership with Everything But The House, an online estate sale marketplace, Missoni is kicking off its new series Collectors' Chronicles by opening up her never-before-seen collection to the world.
“If you start paying attention, the daisy is everywhere — in designer’s prints, jewelry, home décor,” she told the site. “They’re our greatest family passion that my mom inherited from her mom, and I inherited from her. Collecting is in the blood. My grandmother Rosita collects shell lamps and mushroom trinkets; my mother has more than 300 pieces of wicker. We really love searching and finding and discovering.”
Click on to discover Missoni’s dose of flower power.