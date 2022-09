I use it as a late-night treatment, applying it over just-washed skin (the cleanser is soft and gentle, pretty much the opposite of bar soap). It stays on for ten minutes and then I wash it off, pat dry, and apply the Soho Skin Overnight Cream over the top. I don't notice a difference in my skin until the next morning when I head down to the terrace for breakfast. It's 6 a.m. and I'm feeling like it's too early to be up but my skin shows no signs of fatigue, it's glowing and I go ahead and skip foundation and just use sunscreen. It's my own, though, according to Yorke-Long, a Soho Skin SPF is "in the pipeline."