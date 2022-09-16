Though I'm not a Soho House member, sadly, I know many people who are. They're a specific type (and have specific taste): managing director, brand founder, Barry's trainer by day and model on the side, a socialite I follow on Instagram and secretly wonder where they got their money. Yorke-Long gives me the skinny on the global member profile. "We're pretty much 50/50 male to female split," she says. "The median age is 41 and that definitely impacts the feedback we received — it comes from a slightly more informed audience who really know their skin."