I’m in My Señora Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

All Latines are familiar with the señora lifestyle: it’s the leisurely routine the elders in our lives lived that, to our sprightly childhood eyes, appeared boring and stationery. At 25 years old, several decades before my abuelita entered her own señora era, this now feels like self-care . I’m not alone. The señora era is currently trending on TikTok , where countless young Latinas are posting videos of themselves cleaning, cooking, gardening, and relaxing to the tune of Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos' 1964 rendition of "Sabor a Mí." Like me, many of the women who are sharing these videos are the first to navigate educational or professional spaces in the U.S., and are dealing with an immense amount of pressure to excel and an expectation of self-sacrifice that is generationally inherited. It’s no wonder the señora lifestyle has come early for millennial and Gen Z Latinas.