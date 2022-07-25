“Mercedes is trying her best to not be like her mother, but she's slipping back into her childhood and what Patrice did to her,” Evans says. “What I love is that you see Mercedes trying to go the opposite way. I'm glad that Katori showed that we should be trying our best to break those generational curses. That's what Mercedes is trying to do by giving her daughter a chance to make her choice, and also giving herself a second moment to look at herself in the mirror and ask herself if she’s being the best mother she can be.”