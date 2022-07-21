Whether you’re with friends, family, or by yourself don’t be afraid to meet new people and strike up a conversation with a stranger who is also staying at the hotel. The people I chatted with briefly by the pool, at the rooftop, and even walking down the street brought me so many moments of joy. Spending time with my co-workers walking down Melrose, shopping at the cannabis shop Cookies, and crashing a stranger’s birthday party on the beach (my first-ever bonfire) was an incredible experience and I made memories I’ll have forever. Put yourself out there and you never know who you may meet and the lasting impact of these impluse interactions.

As Black women, we often need to remind ourselves of our value and that we deserve to enjoy life. Now. I hope this inspires you to book that trip, splurge on a nice hotel, or check out the restaurant that’s been on your bucket list forever. You deserve it, sis!