According To Gossip Girl’s Savannah Smith, Lingerie Is The Ultimate Confidence Booster

That said, the world of lingerie can often be quite intimidating — from ads featuring supermodels to luxury prices and constricting wires — for people who are trying to dip their toe in the category. This is why Smith recommends going back to basics, and keeping comfort top of mind: “Start slow and simple to see what works for you. And then expand from there.” She adds that while lingerie may seem like a purely performative expression, most of the time she wears it for herself: “Knowing that I’m expressing beauty purely for myself, in a way no one else can see, helps to remind me that my beauty comes from within.”