According To Gossip Girl’s Savannah Smith, Lingerie Is The Ultimate Confidence Booster

Savannah Smith has long loved lingerie. “I have always been a lingerie person at heart, but I feel like I’ve never completely dived in because of how uncomfortable a lot of beautiful lingerie is for day-to-day wear,” she tells Refinery29 over email.
Now, the 21-year-old actress — who has charmed viewers and fashion brands alike for her portrayal of Monet de Haan, a Blair Waldorf-esque character on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot— is getting a chance to spread the gospel as an ambassador for Intimissimi’s Silk collection. “The range of options they have while all being equally comfortable and beautiful is something I’ve had trouble finding in my search for lingerie,” adds Smith, who was first introduced to the Italian brand by Gossip Girl’s costume designer Eric Daman.
Advertisement
Much like Waldorf and de Haan, who both have a knack for styling thigh-high stockings that can go from a day at school to a night of scheming, Smith believes that lingerie is a confidence tool, whether it is a dainty bralette peeking under our T-shirt or a silk slip nightgown with platform heels for a night out. “I think lingerie is very important for anyone who struggles in remembering their innate and internal beauty,” says Smith. “Wearing lingerie under day-to-day clothes helps me feel beautiful and confident on days when those feelings aren’t quite present.”
That said, the world of lingerie can often be quite intimidating — from ads featuring supermodels to luxury prices and constricting wires — for people who are trying to dip their toe in the category. This is why Smith recommends going back to basics, and keeping comfort top of mind: “Start slow and simple to see what works for you. And then expand from there.” She adds that while lingerie may seem like a purely performative expression, most of the time she wears it for herself: “Knowing that I’m expressing beauty purely for myself, in a way no one else can see, helps to remind me that my beauty comes from within.”
Ahead of Gossip Girl Season 2, Smith is looking to her influencer manager and queen wannabe character for style inspiration. “I would definitely see Monet giving a casual night out slay with a silk Intimissimi slip under a structured blazer and maybe some thigh-high textured boots,” she says. “I could also see her doing a sexy business slay with a blazer over one of the silk Intimissimi trousers paired with a silk cami.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.