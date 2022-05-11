I Set Boundaries With My Racist In-Laws — Will My Partner Resent Me?

Although you mentioned that you are on speaking terms with your in-laws now, that doesn't mean you are actually communicating. Especially if no one has acknowledged the hate that has already been spewed. If you decide you want to take a step towards repairing the relationship, I would encourage your husband (because it’s his parents and he’s of the dominant culture, not because he identifies as male) to have a conversation with his parents, or even just the parent who seems most open to listening. It could start out something like, “We have a lot of disconnection, it makes me sad. I am wondering how you are feeling about it now?” or “I want us to feel more connected and safe to talk about anything, would you be open to hearing what would help me feel closer to you?” Start here to see if they are open to healing.