How Racism Affects Mental Health — & What We Can Do About It

What unique challenges do people of color face in getting adequate mental health care?

"Once we take cost off the table, a lot of times, within minority populations, certainly within the African-American community, there is suspicion of the mental health profession. People will say, ‘They’re gonna call you crazy, they’re gonna over-diagnose you, just go to your minister or to a bartender or to your aunt, and that’ll take care of it.’ So it’s a complex situation made worse by internal and external forces.



"There’s a larger stigma that somehow [having a mental illness is] a weakness that someone shows, or that they're 'not right with God.' Somehow, the fault is always what we call an ‘internal attribution,’ that it’s something wrong with the person. And I think that’s really been a gross misunderstanding of what mental health is all about.



"And [mental health care] should be multi-level. If an individual gets a prescription from either a general practitioner or a psychiatrist, there should be another level. But in some communities, it’s more difficult to find long-term interventions, like psychotherapy and group therapy. They’re less likely to be in poor communities — and communities of color a lot of times — but they’re extremely necessary. If [treatment is] just left to psychiatric intervention, that sort of takes the control out of the hands of the individual. They may feel like, The medication is making me better; it’s not something I’m doing to get my life back on the right track. So we really want to make it a multi-level kind of thing, which is less likely to happen in communities that lack resources."



Why is that kind of care so important?

"One thing [that] you get is a certain level of efficacy. People learn how to affect things in their lives, that they can bring things about. With proper care, they become change agents themselves, in the sense that people have seen them grow and want to know what they’re doing differently. So people around them start to take a little more control over their lives. It’s not so much taking your medication, but rather things like going to work and getting a promotion. That impacts the entire family structure.



"So the good thing is that proper mental health is infectious — it’s a positive contagion, and people will grow from it once we can get that rolling."

