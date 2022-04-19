Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dress Made History. Here’s How It Came Together

“[After completing the dress,] I didn't hear anything for a while,” Smith says. “A few months later, Meredith called me to tell me the news but I was in the middle of preparing for an upcoming fashion week, so I filed it in the back of my mind.” When the portrait was finally unveiled, the designer was in Paris choosing textiles for a new collection. “I was probably the last person on the planet to know when it was announced [because of the time difference],” she says. “I wish I could have been in the United States for that moment, but it was kind of fun just being alone in Paris and having that moment to myself.”