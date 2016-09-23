One morning, when I was 14, I stood on a stage at my school's Black Awareness month assembly and recited the words to Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise." I was terrified. I was an awkward brown girl at a mostly white school with a fear of public speaking; I have no idea what convinced me to not only sign up to perform something at this assembly, but also to choose such an empowering poem when, at that stage in my life, I could barely speak to my teachers without my voice quivering.



But up there, under those bright lights looking out into a sea of blurry faces, I took a deep breath and let the first words of the poem tremor out of me. And then, somehow, with each line, I felt my voice getting louder, stronger. Every syllable flowed through my body like silk. Like the poem, I felt my head and spirits rise. So by the time I got to the final verse, just before the crowd erupted into applause, I felt Angelou's words in the deepest depths of my belly: "Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave."



It's been years since I remembered the soaring pride I felt in that moment to not just be a descendant of those who came before me, but the dream. So when I walked through the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American Culture and History in Washington, D.C., for the first time last week and saw that exact line from Angelou's poem inscribed on a wall, I immediately broke into tears.



The museum officially opens its doors today, September 23, and it's been a long time coming. Black people in this country have fought to erect a shrine to our history for over a century. In fact, way back in 1929, President Hoover approved a proposal for a National Memorial Building for African American achievements in arts and sciences — but Congress did not. It took dozens of additional proposals in the decades thereafter for Congress to officially pass an act to erect a federally owned museum. That happened in 2003. Ground wasn't broken until nine years later, with a little help from President Obama, and it took an additional four years of construction and millions of dollars in donations for the NMAAHC to finally arrive.

