What Could Really Be At Stake For Transgender Military Members

separation date. They gave you a general discharge (instead of an honorable one,) usually on a Section 8: "mentally unfit for service." This— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
assistance, nothing. And it was on your transcripts forever: GENERAL DISCHARGE, MENTALLY UNFIT FOR SERVICE. Imagine what that does when you— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
you were poor and wanted to get the GI Bill, or because you truly, genuinely believed that you were working in service to the American— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
at Pride a few years ago, when I saw those out and proud servicepeople marching in the parade. We had come so far, THEY had come so far, and— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
because it sets us BACK. We aren't moving forward; we're moving back to shame and censure and erasure from public life and public service.— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
lose the GI Bill. All will be marked GENERAL DISCHARGE, MENTALLY UNFIT FOR SERVICE. But I hope that they will have the strength to tell the— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
would have healed. But I was never going to stop being queer, and somebody asked-- and somebody told. Support your #transServicepeople. What— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017
comes next could be unimaginable. #LamdaLegal #ACLU #TransRightsAreHumanRights— Saundra Mitchell?️? (@SaundraMitchell) July 26, 2017