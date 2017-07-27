We wrapped up @sheppardafb LGBT Pride Luncheon with some awesome LGBTQ airmen and folks basewide. Thanks for having us and for allowing us to share our journey and future efforts with you all! #LoudNProud #TransMilitary #LGBTQPride #LGBTQMilitaryPride ❤️??????️‍??? @its_gordon_like_jeff @wickedways_93 @mattygraves32

