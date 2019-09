Many of us remember the day in 2011 when President Obama finally struck down Don't Ask Don't Tell , which banned all LGBTQ people from being open about their sexuality or gender identity while they served in the military. But many probably aren't aware that the repeal didn't change anything for transgender people — those who have non-binary gender identities were still not allowed to be open about that, until a 2016 Department of Defense repeal allowed transgender people who were already in the military (like Ireland) to come out about their gender identity. But out trans people were still not allowed to enlist in the military, even before President Trump made that very clear Wednesday morning.