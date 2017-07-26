Celebrities Are Heartbroken By Donald Trump's Military Ban On Transgender People

My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017
Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017
Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 26, 2017
The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people ? but funds the F-35? ? sounds like cowardice ??? #WeGotThis— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017
I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017
Merely *existing* as trans in this world is heroic. This week, we might serve trans friends/family best by protecting their healthcare.— rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2017
Sending love and gratitude to the Trans community serving in our military. Please know trump does not speak for most Americans. ?— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) July 26, 2017
Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017
Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017
I guess he doesn't know what the "T" stands for. https://t.co/cCukhy9Qep— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 26, 2017
Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017
There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump— Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017
One by one he will fuck over every segment of the population he made a promise to except Russia, bankers and big oil.Get ready-you're next. https://t.co/CxDqCgW3r2— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 26, 2017
Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait... pic.twitter.com/48SV7QQ8aL— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2017
THIS makes me sick to my stomach! Trans beauties, you are not a burden. For those already in the military, thank you for your service. ? pic.twitter.com/CEJfbVs3l8— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) July 26, 2017
Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017
I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017
This is disgraceful. Anyone who wants to protect and serve this country should be supported. https://t.co/I9tToO3Q5j— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 26, 2017
"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE.— St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017