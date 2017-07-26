Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Are Heartbroken By Donald Trump's Military Ban On Transgender People

Kathryn Lindsay
Wednesday morning, America once again woke up to tweets from President Trump. These particular tweets, however, were more dramatic than most, because they announced a complete and total ban on transgender people serving in the military.
"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump wrote.
Twitter was universally shocked by this news, and celebrities in particular decided to use their platform to take a strong stance against Trump's latest decision.
“I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President,” Laverne Cox said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear.”
She also took to Twitter, along with countless other celebs:
"My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable," she wrote. "Your lives, safety, & service matter."
"Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong," Kim Kardashian chimed in. "We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!"
"Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world," Lena Dunham added.
"The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation," wrote Lady Gaga.
"so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people but funds the F-35? sounds like cowardice #WeGotThis"
"I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for."
"Merely *existing* as trans in this world is heroic. This week, we might serve trans friends/family best by protecting their healthcare," wrote actor Rob Delaney.
"Sending love and gratitude to the Trans community serving in our military. Please know trump does not speak for most Americans," wrote Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King.
"Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community," said George Takei. "You will regret it."
"Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump," actress Zoe Kazan added.
"I guess he doesn't know what the 'T' stands for."
"Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump," Ike Barinholtz said.
"There are many ways to serve our communities/countries," wrote Janet Mock. "Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump."
"One by one he will fuck over every segment of the population he made a promise to except Russia, bankers and big oil," said Judd Apatow. "Get ready-you're next."
"Guess the 'T' is silent?" The Daily Show commented.
"Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter," said Alyssa Milano. "Oh, wait..."
"Are you TRYING to be an asshole?" asked Andy Cohen.
"THIS makes me sick to my stomach!" exclaimed Cynthia Erivo. "Trans beauties, you are not a burden. For those already in the military, thank you for your service."
"what the actual fuck is happening in D.C?" said Stephanie Shepherd — and all of us.
"Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop," Joe Biden wrote.
"I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows," said Justin Lance Black. "We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers."
"no," wrote Mia Farrow. "My God. This must be challenged."
"This is disgraceful," wrote Paul Feig. "Anyone who wants to protect and serve this country should be supported."
"ODIOUS OGRE," commented St. Vincent.
We will update this story with more reactions as they come in.
