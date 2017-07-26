Celebrities Are Heartbroken By Donald Trump's Military Ban On Transgender People

Kathryn Lindsay
Wednesday morning, America once again woke up to tweets from President Trump. These particular tweets, however, were more dramatic than most, because they announced a complete and total ban on transgender people serving in the military.
"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump wrote.
Twitter was universally shocked by this news, and celebrities in particular decided to use their platform to take a strong stance against Trump's latest decision.
"Merely *existing* as trans in this world is heroic. This week, we might serve trans friends/family best by protecting their healthcare," wrote actor Rob Delaney.
Advertisement
"Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community," said George Takei. "You will regret it."
"Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump," actress Zoe Kazan added.
"Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump," Ike Barinholtz said.
"There are many ways to serve our communities/countries," wrote Janet Mock. "Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump."
"One by one he will fuck over every segment of the population he made a promise to except Russia, bankers and big oil," said Judd Apatow. "Get ready-you're next."
"Guess the "T" is silent?" The Daily Show commented.
"Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter," said Alyssa Milano. "Oh, wait..."
"Are you TRYING to be an asshole?" asked Andy Cohen.
"THIS makes me sick to my stomach!" exclaimed Cynthia Erivo. "Trans beauties, you are not a burden. For those already in the military, thank you for your service."
"what the actual fuck is happening in D.C?" said Stephanie Shepherd — and all of us.
"Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop," Joe Biden wrote.
"I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows," said Justin Lance Black. "We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers."
Advertisement
"no," wrote Mia Farrow. "My God. This must be challenged."
"This is disgraceful," wrote Paul Feig. "Anyone who wants to protect and serve this country should be supported."
"ODIOUS OGRE," commented St. Vincent.
We will update this story with more reactions as they come in.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series