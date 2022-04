On April 20, after a sad gap year in its carnival culture, Brazil will finally reintroduce the parade season in Rio and São Paulo — capitals that birthed the samba school tradition in the country more than 90 years ago. For many living in these cities, the resumption of carnival carries huge meaning. “Many people who are fundamental to the making of carnival died of the coronavirus and won’t be able to experience this again,” Marques says. “I feel grateful that I have the opportunity to see this coming true.” But more than reviving an event that is key to the economic security of informal street vendors, choreographers, cooks, and costume designers, it also reactivates a culture that, by strengthening community bonds and promoting the dignity of historically marginalized groups, tells a story of Black resistance and joy