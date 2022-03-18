Busy Philipps Embraces A Grunge Look & $35 Retinol

Busy Philipps: Oh, it's so interesting. Listen, I am a person who wants them to realize that, you can't dress for someone else and you can't make yourself look a certain way for someone else, because that's just never going to give you what you're hoping that's going to give you. I truly feel like, in my own style evolution, I've really been motivated sort of purely by myself and what I feel makes me look best and feel best. I don't really spend a ton of time concerned with other people's reaction to it. It's interesting, because I think during the pandemic, a lot of people were like, sweatpants all day. And it's like… I've never loved wearing sweatpants. Like, I don't feel my best wearing sweatpants all day, every day.