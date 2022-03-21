Refinery29: I love Girls5eva. We get so few narratives about women over 40, over 35, in Hollywood, where they are the main focus and the story is about them, especially in comedy. I love the episode where Summer goes to the hair salon and she's getting her hair extensions put in and she's like, "I'm going to go with human hair. I need it this time,” … and her husband doesn't even notice because he is too busy taking care of his hermit crabs. There's a lot of commentary about women's unseen emotional labor — getting their makeup done, getting their hair done, just being presentable. Do you find yourself relating to that concept? What takeaway do you hope that women and viewers take away from that moment?