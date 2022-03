Throughout the course of the season, we see Joyce re-evaluate her views of the world and her feminism, which changes from one-dimensional (the idea that women need to only be taken seriously as intellectuals) to more nuanced (that women can can be both serious and sexual at the same time, and in fact, liberated by their decisions to do so). This change is a prompt for viewers to both examine and critique their own feminism as well as the way they engage with feminist discourse. Because yes, in 2022 we’re past the basics of these specific ideas around feminism (like the fact that women can exist outside the home and in the workforce and should have access to contraception) and recognize the importance of feminism's intersectionality , but we can still learn from Joyce’s experiences — and mistakes — about how to productively engage in feminism today.