Alex Biffin, one of the dancers for Thunder From Down Under in Las Vegas, echoes this sentiment. “Our show is fully choreographed, and it’s very interactive,” he says. “We go out into the crowd. There is that element of being sexy, but it's also a time for [the women] to laugh and be with their friends.” That's an important point to note: Not all women go to these shows for sexual titillation. Many go for the fun and the spectacle. That's something I absolutely tapped into — one of the photos my new friends took of me mid-lap dance was with my head thrown back in laughter. And while Hunk-O-mania wasn’t as choreographed as the videos I’ve seen of Thunder, they did share one major similarity — the men came out into the audience to interact with the women.