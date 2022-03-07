Prom Season Is Here: 9 R29 Editors Share Their Looks

“The year is 2015, before I knew how to do my makeup or possess any style at all. While my makeup was actually atrocious, my dress wasn't bad — it perfectly accentuated my cleavage. I think showing off my boobs after 12 years of private Catholic schooling really cemented — in my brain, at least — that I was a different person starting right then. I remember thinking that night, This is my last night with a lot of these people, I don't have to hide anymore; I can be free.” — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer