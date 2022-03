Prom Season Is Here: 9 R29 Editors Share Their Looks

“I'm pretty sure I got this dress at a random Dress Barn in Jersey for my senior prom in 2010. The thing I cherish the most isn't the outfit though, but the fact that I went to prom with my now husband! We look like little kids here but have dated since we were 15 years old — half our lives. I also remember getting ready for prom at my best friend's house where we did our own hair and makeup. Eleven years later, that same best friend was a maid of honor at my wedding .” — Yuki Mizuma, Associate Photo Research Editor