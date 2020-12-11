Fans of the original Broadway musical will notice that there aren't any annoying new songs ham-fisted into the middle of The Prom. Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, the composer and lyricist who wrote The Prom's many songs, also adapted movies like Elf and The Wedding Singer into Broadway musicals. They understand how to translate something from screen to stage and back. There are some new songs, but you can easily skip them and start watching The Great British Bake-Off instead. (They're not great. Nobody needs to hear Meryl Streep rapping.)