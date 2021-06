Emily Ratajkowski’s Vacation Wardrobe Is Peak Mermaidcore

Her second mermaidcore look arrived in the form of a blue, bustier dress embroidered with a galaxy of colorful, beaded starfish. Like its predecessor, the dress was also from Versace’s spring collection, which was inspired by the sea goddess Medusa. With it, Ratajkowski wore a pair of iridescent purple heels from Femme Azucar , a Los Angeles-based footwear brand. Overall, she appeared straight out of an episode of H2O: Just Add Water (“ Cleo! ”).