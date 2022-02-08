Why Experts Are Steering Clear Of These Skin-Care Products

It's important to note that not everyone will experience sensitivity to fragrance — but should you give it a miss? "Those with sensitive or acne-prone skin types and chronic skin conditions, such as eczema, should try to avoid fragranced skin care, as it may further irritate their delicate skin," explains Dr. Acharya. If you aren't sure whether you are sensitive to a product, she suggests doing a patch test. "Do this behind your ear or on your neck for a few days and see how your skin reacts," she advises. Dr. Wedgeworth recommends shelving the offending product immediately if your skin reacts badly and suggests stripping back your skin-care routine. "Just use very gentle cleansers and rich, hydrating moisturizers. If reactions keep occurring, see your doctor to arrange tests to try and work out the culprit." For more severe reactions, Dr. Wedgeworth warns you may need to see your doctor or pharmacist to obtain an anti-inflammatory steroid cream.