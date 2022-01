The Rise & Fall Of Exfoliating Acids In Skincare

Aesthetician Alicia Lartey recently took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on brands offering 'daily' acids in skincare, suggesting they are far too strong to be used on the face every single day. She told R29 that one luxury exfoliating toner in particular (which often sells out in store and online) has been the cause of "so much stress" in her London clinic, with clients using it too often and damaging their skin barrier. She explains that over-exfoliating is very common and can exacerbate acne and other inflammatory skin conditions. "A telltale sign you're over-exfoliating using acids is dry skin that can have a film-like appearance," she says. "You may also experience some flaking around the nose and mouth, and in lighter skin tones, obvious signs of redness." Alicia says she has seen some clients whose skin is so dry and tight as a result of over-exfoliating that it flakes off at the touch. She blames this on the way some brands market acid-based products, for example as, "safe for everyday use." In reality, this might not be the best, or safest advice, for your skin.