This Season’s Blazer Is Not Meant For The Office. Where Will You Wear It?

Take, for example, Mugler’s fall 2021 collection that offered a taupe blazer cut to expose the midriff and back. As if that wasn’t enough, the brand paired it with a sheer mini skirt. Then there was the Gucci 100th anniversary show in May, which featured blazers with Gucci and Balenciaga logos emblazoned over them, as well as jackets with feathered cuffs, sequins, and plunging necklines. For the fall 2021 lineup, New York Fashion Week’s most buzzy designer Peter Do ushered in the new era of The Blazer with deep-V necklines and dramatic, feather brooches that seemed more suited for a cocktail party than the conference room, while the spring 2022 collection ditched the buttoned blazer for an open, shirtless option. Fendi’s spring 2022 lineup also got rid of the button-down shirt in favor of a sheer bralette. Most recently, The Row’s pre-fall 2022 collection suggested their customers wear the blazer backward. (To be fair, I’d also look for additional ways to wear a $1,000 blazer, if given the chance).