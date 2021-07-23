Allyson Felix Is Wearing Her Own Brand Of Sneakers At The Olympics

After the first meeting, she had two feelings she wanted to evoke through the shoe: flow and grace. “I thought, ‘What is an equivalent in a fashion piece that gives you the feeling that it's an easy piece to wear?’,” says Candrian. “To me, it’s the wrap dress from Diane von Furstenberg.” The wrap dress, a fashion staple of the the 1970s, revolutionized the way women dressed, offering a practical but glamorous look that allowed women, who were moving into the workforce en masse, to move freely and to dress chicly without too much fuss. Candrian says that the DVF wrap dress is “something we can all wear, no matter your age, no matter who you are, no matter what you're up to and where you live.” That’s what the Saysh One was created to do for women.