Nike’s New Collection Embodies Our Mantra For 2020

2020 isn't just the start of a new year, it's the start of a new decade of style, culture and music. In 50 years, we’ll look back on photos and smile as we remember that outfit we wore everywhere for a whole year, and listen back to the album that so perfectly captured our mood. While New Year’s resolutions can quickly feel like a test you’re set up to fail, New Decade resolutions have a much more achievable timeline! And this decade we’re aiming to be bolder, more creative, to inject fun into our wardrobes and be brave with colour. We want to use our bodies in any way we can to feel good and have fun – whether that’s reconnecting with a sport we loved at school, taking up boxing with the intention of de-stressing, or joining a beginner’s class with a funky title at the gym. It’s time to experiment.