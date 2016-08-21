With a gold medal win in the Olympic women’s 4x400-meter relay, runner Allyson Felix secured her spot in Olympic history.
Felix was the anchor for the race, which the U.S. team won for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games. Coincidentally, it was also Felix's sixth gold medal.
That now brings Allyson Felix's total medal count to nine — tying her for the title of most decorated female in track and field. She shares the title with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, who never won a gold medal.
On top of that, Felix won three golds in the 4x400 (in 2008, 2012, and 2016). This ties her with Evelyn Ashford (U.S.A.) and Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.A.) as the only women to win three Olympic gold medals in the same track and field event, ever.
But there's more! Felix's six gold medals move her into a tie for fifth among all women in any sport. The Olympic best is held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who has nine gold medals and 18 medals overall.
So all things considered, Felix may have had an upset in the individual 400-meter race this year, but she's more than made up for it in the long run.
And here's the craziest part: She might be back in 2020.
Felix was the anchor for the race, which the U.S. team won for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games. Coincidentally, it was also Felix's sixth gold medal.
That now brings Allyson Felix's total medal count to nine — tying her for the title of most decorated female in track and field. She shares the title with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, who never won a gold medal.
On top of that, Felix won three golds in the 4x400 (in 2008, 2012, and 2016). This ties her with Evelyn Ashford (U.S.A.) and Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.A.) as the only women to win three Olympic gold medals in the same track and field event, ever.
But there's more! Felix's six gold medals move her into a tie for fifth among all women in any sport. The Olympic best is held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who has nine gold medals and 18 medals overall.
So all things considered, Felix may have had an upset in the individual 400-meter race this year, but she's more than made up for it in the long run.
And here's the craziest part: She might be back in 2020.
Related Video:
Advertisement