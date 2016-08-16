Allyson Felix Loses Gold On A Dive, Internet Goes Insane

Michael Hafford
When Allyson Felix took the starting blocks for her 400 meter race, she couldn't have imagined taking second like that. Though her silver medal makes her the most-decorated woman in U.S. track and field history (her seventh breaks a tie with Jackie Joyner-Kersee), she might feel disappointed with the result. That's because she lost by a hand when Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas literally dived across the finish line to secure gold.

This is about as close as any race can be.


Much like Miller, the internet didn't exactly take the photo finish in stride.


Naturally, Crying Jordan made an early appearance.

Advertisement

And Photoshop jokes abounded.


But some were more understanding. After all, she did win silver.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture