Allyson Felix Loses Gold On A Dive, Internet Goes Insane

This is about as close as any race can be.
Got her by a hand. LITERALLY. #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/qcrf69xEWG— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 16, 2016
Much like Miller, the internet didn't exactly take the photo finish in stride.
yuk yuk yuk you wily internet comedians!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/W8KLwc9pnw— Claire McNear (@claire_mcnear) August 16, 2016
Naturally, Crying Jordan made an early appearance.
And Photoshop jokes abounded.
When you write that terrible kicker, and you know it's terrible, but u got a deadline... pic.twitter.com/EPmXTem19x— Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) August 16, 2016
@mdotbrown tonight's finish in the 400m pic.twitter.com/Za2tImNsKZ— einnor namron (@RonStoppables) August 16, 2016
She did the Jay Z dive. RT @BleacherReport: Unreal finish to the Women’s 400m final #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/v2llOrYMWA— Yac House P (@PhillyTheBoss) August 16, 2016
Pool full of liquor then you dive in it pic.twitter.com/tpJ27p2Yd6— Ira Madison III (@ira) August 16, 2016
shortie really did the jay z pool dive to rob allyson felix tho— Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 16, 2016
But some were more understanding. After all, she did win silver.
I am staunchly pro-dive, even if you're in last place pic.twitter.com/QQHPAKJodu— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) August 16, 2016
lemme tell yall if it come down to a chance to medal at the olympics i would dive prelims,semi and finals lol shhhhh backflip thru that line— miguel la cereza ♨️ (@Cherry_Rus) August 16, 2016