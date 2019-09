Allyson Felix Loses Gold On A Dive, Internet Goes Insane

When Allyson Felix took the starting blocks for her 400 meter race, she couldn't have imagined taking second like that. Though her silver medal makes her the most-decorated woman in U.S. track and field history (her seventh breaks a tie with Jackie Joyner-Kersee ), she might feel disappointed with the result. That's because she lost by a hand when Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas literally dived across the finish line to secure gold.This is about as close as any race can be.