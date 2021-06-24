Zara’s Sale Is Full Of Summer’s Biggest Trends

The moment to shop the season’s biggest trends is here. On Wednesday night, Zara launched its summer sale, and the styles are quickly selling out in the app and online.
Expect big discounts on last season’s items that you couldn’t get your hands on during the February Zara blowout, including coats and trenches to get you ready for fall. But this sale is also packed with the summer’s biggest trends, including cut-outs, knitwear, tie-dye, bralettes, and party dresses.
Though it’s always better to score your favorites as soon as possible, before they sell out, the sale will only get better as the summer progresses, ending with discounts of over 80% off on all remaining merchandise.
The sale is massive (believe me, I spent hours browsing through it), so we’re here to help. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite on-trend styles on sale this season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
