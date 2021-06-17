Irina Shayk Gave The Low-Rise Jeans Her Stamp Of Approval

One week after photos surfaced of Kanye West and Irina Shayk together in France, the supermodel was spotted again — this time, in New York City sans West. For a stroll through Soho, Shayk chose to wear not one, but two of fashion’s most talked-about (and controversial) trends.
Shayk opted for a black, Bridgerton-inspired corset by Are You Am I and a pair of low-rise, straight-leg jeans from Frame. She then added a leather blazer, pair of black combat boots from Both Paris, a sold-out white Burberry cross-body bag, Celine sunglasses, and jewelry from Chrome Hearts and Missoma.
Corsets like Shayk’s have been trending for months now thanks to the Regency-era Netflix drama that was released in December. Since, celebrities have hopped aboard the trend, including Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and more. But while we’ve seen our fair share of celebs wearing the lingerie-style silhouette on red carpets and glossy magazine covers, we haven’t yet seen one on the streets.
More controversial than her bustier are her jeans though, and not only because they’re straight-leg. Rather, it’s the ultra-low rise. The style, which first became popular in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, is gearing up for a major comeback in 2021, despite the fact that many swore they’d never wear a pair on ever again. Only time will tell if the masses, including the most adamant of low-rise haters, will change their minds.
Shop what's available of her look, below.
