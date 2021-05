The Most Anticipated TV Show Of The Summer Almost Never Happened

At the end of the first Avengers movie, Loki was imprisoned on Asgard for trying to take over the Earth, and Thor: Dark World saw him freed and later killed in battle with the film’s antagonists. At that point, both the MCU and Hiddleston were sure that his time in this story was up; the studio actually had every intention of closing the Loki chapter in the superhero canon because he’d served his purpose. But Loki was saved — partly by the fans’ poignant devastation over his presumed death — and reappeared in Thor: Ragnorak and Infinity War. He died , but that end gave way to a new beginning in the MCU’s fourth phase, which will be marked by the introduction of new characters and new worlds. And who better to traverse these new planes and rub shoulder with these new heroes than the person best known for changing forms and traveling through time?