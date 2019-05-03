When he shows up at the end of the movie, he’s now aged into an old man and passes his Captain America shield (from the past) on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) who now takes on the title. This is great, and honestly, I’m so happy for Steve and Peggy because they deserve their happily ever after! However, in doing this the timeline has definitely split into two because Steve has 2,000% altered Peggy’s future — you know, the one where she had a husband that wasn’t Steve and two kids before dying during Captain America: Civil War? Steve has actually done the grandfather paradox here because he has gone back and changed something in the past bringing into question if things are now different in the future. What about Peggy’s kids? It would stand to reason that, like there are now two Loki realities and two Gamora realities, there are now two Peggy Carter realities. In fact, the Russo Brothers confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a second reality is exactly what's happening here.