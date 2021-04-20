The Collapsible Treadmill That Fits Inside My NYC Apartment

The handrail buttons were easy to understand (start, stop, pause, speed control, and a mode switch) and the LED screen at the base of the Treadly had all the basics stats I need: speed, steps, time, and distance. While I missed being able to control incline (perhaps this will be included in future Treadly models?), it was by no means a dealbreaker for me since the space-saving design is the real MVP. (Another major perk: Being able to use it on carpeted surfaces.) I was pleasantly surprised (if not a bit shocked) at how quiet the Treadly was. The motor emitted a gentle hum, and the unit itself felt totally solid even as I reached a casual jogging pace. A word to all the speed demons out there: Treadly tops out at 5.0 MPH; this is fine for someone like me who will never run a four-minute mile and is more focused on getting regular exercise and generally staying active. Even as someone who loves working out, I'll admit that it isn't always the most fun. Out of all of Treadly's slick functionalities, I have to say — the built-in Bluetooth speaker really makes this a partay. From blasting Blink-182 to catching up on my podcasts, it's clearly built with modern workout routines in mind.