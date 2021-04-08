Away Launched A Smart New Line Of Travel Accessories

Once the CDC declared that vaccinated individuals are "less likely to get and spread COVID-19," the word "vaxication" officially entered the chat. It goes without saying that we've got wanderlust on the brain — but, after a year spent on lockdown, it's easy to forget the aches & pains of travel; seemingly endless plane rides, lugging around overpacked bags, and, now more than ever, staying safe. This is why we're so over the moon about Away's newly launched line of face masks, neck pillows, compression socks, and more travel accessories that are well on their way to becoming essentials in our going-places-again arsenal — and, judging from the humorous "we're all in this together" branding, we think Away is too. Finally, our expeditions can be just as refreshing as our destinations.
Away's new collection in its entirety includes face masks, face mask filters, sleep masks, a travel blanket, compression socks, and neck pillows. Each product was thoughtfully designed: The Sleep Mask comes with a molded interior to prevent any eye squishing; The Travel Neck Pillow is comprised of a fluffy foam core. We can also say good riddance to cold feet by popping on a pair of The Compression Socks and tucking our toes into The Travel Blanket's cozy kangaroo pocket. And, of course, with safety being a top priority, The Face Mask comes with two disposable filters, an antimicrobial pouch for safekeeping, and a head strap for extended wear. The famed suitcase retailer already features top-rated travel necessities on its site like expandable packing cubes, mini wellness kits, and passport holders, so we have faith this new line will not disappoint.
If you love a good vacay but absolutely hate getting there, Away's new accessories have you covered. Head on over to shop the new collection (before it sells out) and get ready for the words "sit back, relax, and enjoy your flight" to finally mean something.
